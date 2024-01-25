Capula Management Ltd Has $483,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

