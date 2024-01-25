Capula Management Ltd Has $384,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Playtika by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Playtika by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.