Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,540 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.