Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,720 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

