Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 436,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $858.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 850,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 295,452 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.