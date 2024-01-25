Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 75,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,135 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 3,872,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

