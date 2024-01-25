Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 26,855,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,683,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

