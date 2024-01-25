Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for 3.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QID. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 217.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 15,897,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,614,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

