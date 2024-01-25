Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 8,108 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust makes up about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

