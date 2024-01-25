Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

OVV stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

