Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

