Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

CNI stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

