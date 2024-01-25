Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 3.3%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

