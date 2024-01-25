Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $66.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

