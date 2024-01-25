CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

