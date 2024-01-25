CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $6.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 16.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CACI International by 14.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CACI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.