C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Critical Review

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get C3is alerts:

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 8.93% 7.49% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C3is and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $54.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than C3is.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C3is and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $3.29 million 0.26 $550,000.00 N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $719.85 million 0.76 $248.01 million $2.40 22.86

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats C3is on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.