C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 62,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 837,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

CHRW opened at $85.57 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

