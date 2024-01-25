Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

