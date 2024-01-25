Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.95 and last traded at $89.04. Approximately 2,283,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,529,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bunge Global by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.