BuildUp (BUP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $799,423.40

BuildUp (BUP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BuildUp has a total market capitalization of $799,423.40 and $310.29 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BuildUp has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BuildUp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,500,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,465,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00230706 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $352.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

