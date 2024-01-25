BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.42 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 31,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 129,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.