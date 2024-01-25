Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.52

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.52 and last traded at C$54.06, with a volume of 82089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.18 billion and a PE ratio of 669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.9422863 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,112.50%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total transaction of C$356,743.05. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

