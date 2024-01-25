Brokers Issue Forecasts for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $762.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 993,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

