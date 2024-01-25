Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after purchasing an additional 271,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822,023 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

