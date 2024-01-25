Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) PT at $89.00

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

