Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $163.00

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

