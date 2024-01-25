Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $66.63

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after purchasing an additional 217,579 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

