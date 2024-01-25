Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $263.00

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at $23,684,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,822.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $224.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.36.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

