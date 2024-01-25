Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $4.75

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

