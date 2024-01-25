Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $4.75

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.84.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
