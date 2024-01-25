Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $64.32

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.