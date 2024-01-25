Brokerages Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $9.00

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $884.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.86. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $945,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

