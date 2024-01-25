BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

BRSP opened at $7.34 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

