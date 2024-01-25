BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BSIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 93,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.