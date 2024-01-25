Breakwater Capital Group Sells 6,478 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

