Breakwater Capital Group Sells 3,943 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

