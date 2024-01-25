Breakwater Capital Group Sells 11,693 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10,528.8% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 33,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,116. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

