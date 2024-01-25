Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,642,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 86.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,497 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 873,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,177. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.