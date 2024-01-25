Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

