Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Intuit by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 751.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 13,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $641.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $649.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.83.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

