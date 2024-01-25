Breakwater Capital Group Has $287,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.77. 793,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,143. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

