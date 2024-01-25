Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 826,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,168,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,424,524 shares of company stock worth $1,006,688,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $160.66 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $432.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

