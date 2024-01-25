Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,794 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,168. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.