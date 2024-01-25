Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS.

Bread Financial Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of BFH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

