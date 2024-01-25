Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1005408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Braskem Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
