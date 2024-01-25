BNB Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $293.73 or 0.00737361 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.93 billion and $1.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,011 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,548,069.63794926. The last known price of BNB is 289.01158133 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2034 active market(s) with $992,215,044.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

