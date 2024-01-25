BMO Capital Markets Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $72.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Trading Down 0.8 %

LRN traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $60.34. 288,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,076 shares of company stock worth $1,871,905. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 437,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.