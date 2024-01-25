Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 15,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 224,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

