Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 15,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 224,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLFY
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Foundry Bancorp
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.