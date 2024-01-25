Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.