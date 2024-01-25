Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $122.74 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

