Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BX opened at $122.74 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
